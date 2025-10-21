Los Angeles: Federal agent and undocumented immigrant shot and wounded in immigration enforcement raid

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de octubre, 2025

A federal agent and an illegal immigrant were shot and wounded Tuesday morning in Los Angeles during an immigration enforcement operation, Fox News reported.

The incident occurred when federal agents cornered the suspect inside a car, and he allegedly rammed several federal vehicles in an attempt to escape, those of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), told Fox News.

Federal agents fired in response to the driver's action. According to some sources, a federal marshal received a gunshot to the hand which, according to reports, appears to be a ricocheting bullet.

The illegal immigrant was hit in the elbow. Both were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.

LAPD not involved

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that they are on the scene in the 400 block of East 20th Street. Police later added on social media that officers are "providing traffic control on the outer perimeter of the scene of a federal investigation" and that no LAPD officers were involved in the event.