Verizon outage leaves users in several cities without service
Affected services included mobile connectivity, 5G home-based internet and even Wi-Fi calling, leaving many users unable to access their data or make calls.
A significant number of Verizon customers reported network outages early Thursday, disrupting their mobile internet and 5G.
The incident began around midnight ET and peaked shortly before 1 am, according to the outage detector site DownDetector. The service disruption occurred in cities such as New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta.
Verizon acknowledged the problem and said its engineering teams are investigating, but no official cause has been confirmed.
For its part, the company told users to check service status via Verizon's website and attempt basic troubleshooting such as resetting devices or enabling Airplane Mode.
August outage
According to Consumer Affairs, that episode is relevant because the initial symptoms of users today closely resemble those seen in August.