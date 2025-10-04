Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de octubre, 2025

The The Blaze newspaper revealed Thursday that China's communist regime was behind the SIM farms found by U.S. authorities last September 23 in New York, in what was described as an immediate threat to the country's critical infrastructure, and has even led to various terrorist acts, including fake SWAT raids on the homes of several national leaders.

As published by the media outlet, sources from both the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted that such SIM card networks have been operating in the country since 2004, and detailed that their proliferation has been accelerating at a faster rate since President Donald Trump won the last election over Kamala Harris in November 2024. The Blaze added that such SIM farms were installed and are specifically managed by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), which is one of the Asian giant's most important spy agencies.

Different officials from U.S. intelligence agencies spoke to the media outlet on condition of anonymity and stated that both the establishment and use of this network by the Chinese regime should be considered a clear act of war. "It’s absolutely an act of war — an internationally recognized act of war. Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure is, and facilitating terrorism to the point where you’re trying to kill high-ranking members of the United States government. Those two alone are acts of war," one of the officials said.

Fake SWAT Raids

As reported by The Blaze, tboth the DHS and several intelligence agencies in the country believe that SIM farms set up by China were responsible for dozens of fake SWAT raids executed in recent months against certain well-known figures. These figures include political strategist Steve Bannon, commentator Tim Pool, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, FBI Director Kash Pateland even a senior Secret Service official whose name was not disclosed.

The media outlet noted that while it was Chinese officials who were responsible for facilitating the infrastructure for the raids,it is believed that those behind the bogus calls were U.S. citizens who were fully familiar with the system, either from organized crime or even within the government itself, which would represent a considerably greater level of penetration by China than many have anticipated.

As highlighted by the media outlet, the Secret Service explained that the fake SWAT raid against that agency's top official last spring was what kicked off the investigation that culminated in the discovery of the SIM farms, adding that an engineer assigned to the operation was crucial in uncovering the network set up by the Chinese regime.