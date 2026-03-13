FBI captures Samuel Ramírez Jr., one of its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de marzo, 2026

Barely an hour after being added to the list of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, the FBI captured Samuel Ramírez Jr. in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Ramírez Jr. is accused in Washington state of murdering two women and wounding another person at a bar in 2023. After the event, the FBI documented that the defendant fled the country until his whereabouts were located and he was arrested in the city of Culiacan.

"Unlike the prior Administration, this Department of Justice is arresting the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted criminals as quickly as they are added to the list," said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement.

"Samuel Ramirez Jr.’s apprehension is a direct result of the FBI’s relentless pursuit of justice for victims and their families," added FBI Director Kash Patel. "His senseless acts of violence placed him on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, and it is that same commitment to the victims that brought him to justice today."

Ramírez Jr. had barely been on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives for an hour and 13 minutes until he was captured. The bureau was offering a $1 million reward for information leading to his whereabouts.