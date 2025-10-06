Supreme Court rejects appeal by Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-partner of Jeffrey Epstein

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) on Monday rejected an appeal by Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted as an accomplice to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The top court gave no explanation for its decision on Maxwell's appeal seeking a reversal of the trial that ended in 2022 with her sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking minors for sexual exploitation.

Maxwell, 63, had appealed her sex trafficking conviction, arguing that she should have been shielded from prosecution by a plea deal struck with Epstein in a 2007 case.

The only convicted Epstein accomplice, Maxwell was recently interviewed by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal attorney.

Following the interview, Maxwell was transferred from a prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas.

The death of Epstein, who authorities say committed suicide, has spawned numerous conspiracy theories that he was murdered to avoid implicating high-profile figures.