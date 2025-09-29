At least four people killed in a 'targeted attack' on a Mormon church in Michigan

Published by Israel Duro 29 de septiembre, 2025

A new episode of violence targeting Christians claimed at least four lives and left several others wounded to varying degrees. This time, an Iraq War veteran attacked a Mormon church in Michigan, setting the building on fire and opening fire on worshippers. According to the FBI, which rushed to the scene and is leading the investigation, it was a “targeted attack” against the faithful.

According to state police, the shooter began the attack by ramming the temple with his vehicle before opening fire with an assault rifle and setting the building on fire. Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, who was shot by law enforcement eight minutes after the attack began.

"Hundreds of people inside the church" at the time of the attack

Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said that, in addition to the two fatalities initially reported, “a couple of other bodies” were recovered from the rubble of the burned church, and search efforts are ongoing. “This brings the total number of victims to four,” he added in statements picked up by AFP. In addition, eight people were seriously injured, with one in critical condition late in the afternoon.

According to Renye, the suspect drove his vehicle through the church’s front door at around 10:25 a.m. local time and began firing at people inside with an assault rifle. He said there were “hundreds of people inside the church” at the time of the attack.

Images from the scene showed first responders carrying people on stretchers, while a large plume of dark smoke rose from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which had been reduced to ashes.

"This epidemic of violence in our country must stop immediately!"

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the FBI is leading the investigation, with agents on site. “Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families,” Patel said on X.

FBI Special Agent Reuben Coleman, who is leading the investigation on the ground, said at a news conference that he considered the attack “an act of targeted violence.”

U.S. President Donald Trump called the shooting “horrific.” “This appears to be another targeted attack against Christians in America,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This epidemic of violence in our country must stop immediately!” he added.

Michigan's governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer similarly condemned the shooting. "Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable," she said.

Wave of attacks against Christians

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi commented on X that “violence of this kind in a place of worship is shocking and terrifying,” and invited people to join her in prayers “for the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

The United States has seen a notable rise in political violence in recent years, including the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. Christians have also been targeted in thousands of attacks of varying severity, including murders, assaults, and church burnings or desecrations.