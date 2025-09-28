Michigan church shooting leaves several wounded; police confirm attacker was shot dead

Published by Sabrina Martin 28 de septiembre, 2025

A gunman burst into a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan on Sunday, where he opened fire on worshippers and sparked a fire that consumed much of the building. Police gunned down the attacker amid the chaos.

The shooting began shortly before 10:30 a.m., when hundreds of people were participating in the Sunday service. According to Grand Blanc Township police chief William Renye, the suspect - a 40-year-old Burton resident - rammed his vehicle into the main entrance of the temple before firing indiscriminately at those present.

At least ten people were wounded by the gunfire and were transported to local hospitals; one of them died. Others remain in critical condition.

Confrontation with the police and risk of further casualties

Two officers responded immediately and confronted the attacker, who was carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle. The suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The attack also generated a large fire that complicated the evacuation. Authorities fear there may be more casualties inside the building, as some worshippers would not have been able to escape the fire. Fire crews and rescuers are working at the scene, but the magnitude of the incident has limited the search.

National reactions

President Donald Trump described the event as a "horrific shooting" and warned that it appeared to target Christians. He confirmed that the FBI took over the federal investigation and asked for prayers for the victims. "THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Vice President JD Vance also expressed condolences and stressed that the administration is closely monitoring the situation. Attorney General Pam Bondi called it a "heartbreaking and chilling" act in a place of worship, confirming the deployment of federal agents from the ATF and FBI.