Department of Homeland Security announces urgent measures to protect ICE following the armed attack in Dallas

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported Wednesday that it will "immediately increase security" at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities across the country following the deadly shooting that took place at the agency's field office in the city of Dallas, where a detainee was killed.

"In light of today’s horrific shooting that was motivated by hatred for ICE and the other unprecedented acts of violence against ICE law enforcement, including bomb threats, cars being used a weapons, rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at officers, and doxing online of officers families, DHS will immediately begin increasing security at ICE facilities across the country," DHS Deputy Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said Wednesday in a statement, adding that ICE officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in attacks.

Details of the attack

Authorities identified the shooter as a 29-year-old man named Joshua Jahn, a resident of Collin County, Texas. Jahn fired shots Wednesday morning at an ICE field office, where he killed one person and critically wounded others. The young man eventually died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no ICE agents were injured during the attack.

On the attack, FBI Director Kash Patel detailed on X, "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical [sic] motive behind this attack (see photo below). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase 'ANTI ICE.' More updates will be forthcoming."

Also, Patel added, "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice."