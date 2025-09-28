Shooter kills at least three people and wounds eight in NC before fleeing by boat

Published by Israel Duro 28 de septiembre, 2025

Diners at a crowded restaurant in the Southport marina in North Carolina lived through a nightmare after being shot at from a boat that opened fire indiscriminately at them. The incident resulted in at least three persons being killed and eight wounded. The shooter fled in his boat, though authorities reported that a person of interest is being questioned.

As reported by Star News, around 9:30 p.m. (local time) Saturday, a boat with a single occupant was cruising the Cape Fear River. Suddenly, it stopped for a few moments at the dock of the American Fish Company restaurant, and opened fire on the crowd. Next, according to ChyAnn Ketchum, Public Information Officer for the city of Southport, the boat escaped down the Intracoastal Waterway.

Person of interest arrested on Oak Island

Hours later, Oak Island authorities issued a statement reporting that about 10:00 p.m. the Coast Guard observed a man matching the description of the suspect tampering with a boat at the public boat ramp on NE 55th Street in the town.

Coast Guard officers detained the man, who was held at the Oak Island Police Department. He will be transferred to the Southport Police Department for questioning. The State Bureau of Investigation is also participating in the inquiries.

While the investigation is still ongoing, authorities announced that they will share more information as it progresses although it is noted that "no other credible threat to the public is known" and that law enforcement from various agencies continue to work to ensure the safety of the area.

News in development.