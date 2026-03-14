Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de marzo, 2026

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer announced Friday that a former correctional officer who was on duty the night convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee. Comer detailed that former guard Tova Noel will participate in a "transcribed interview" with the panel on March 26 as part of its ongoing investigation.

Comer's announcement comes just months after the administration of President Donald Trump decided to declassify documents related to the Epstein investigation, which has sparked a worldwide scandal, taking into account not only the sheer amount of shady details that have come to light, but also the sheer number of celebrities involved with it. The mogul and sex offender committed suicide on Aug. 10, 2019, in an event that generated much controversy due to the skepticism that has since existed regarding the details surrounding his death, with some figures suspecting that Epstein may have been murdered.

In a letter to Noel, Comer noted that the committee believes she may possess relevant information related to the investigation. "Due to public reports, documents released by the Department of Justice and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes that you have information that will assist in its investigation," Comer wrote.

Asleep and surfing the Internet

Noel and another officer assigned to the Metropolitan Correctional Center were accused of being asleep and surfing the internet instead of conducting required checks on Epstein during the night of his death in 2019. According to prosecutors, both Noel and the other guard subsequently falsified official prison records to indicate they had made the mandatory rounds before Epstein was found unconscious in his cell. The New York medical examiner later determined Epstein's death was a suicide, with the two officers eventually reaching a deal with federal prosecutors by signing a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, allowing them to avoid serving prison time.

In addition to Noel, lawmakers are also looking to interview several prominent figures who have been linked to Epstein over the years. Among those the committee hopes to question are Leon Black, Sarah Kellen, Ted Waitt, Kathryn Ruemmler, Doug Band, Lesley Groff and Bill Gates.