NBA: Mobley leads Cavs' thrashing in Dallas, Knicks sink Pacers further

Published by Carlos Dominguez I AFP 14 de marzo, 2026

Evan Mobley matched his season high of 29 points Friday, and the Cleveland Cavaliers won clearly by 138-105 in their visit to Dallas, in a duel that ended in a resounding thrashing in which all the team's players managed to score.

Mobley's offensive production, the most outstanding of the game, was supported by an enormous efficiency: he converted 12 of his 15 shots and added seven rebounds.

In turn, Donovan Mitchell contributed 24 points and eight assists, while James Harden added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven crucial assists.

"It was simply a collective effort by the entire squad," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. "Everybody contributed. Credit goes to Evan; he kind of dominated the game. That was the most outstanding thing." Mobley scored 16 of Cleveland's first 20 points as the team shot 62% from the field (56 of 91) and racked up 72 points in the paint.

Rookie Cooper Flagg was Dallas' top scorer with 25 points.

The Pacers are not getting back on their feet

New York's Jalen Brunson signed for 29 points; O.G. Anunoby added 25 and Mitchell Robinson grabbed 22 rebounds, a career-high, to power the Knicks to a 101-92 win at Indiana (15-51), extending the Pacers, the worst record in the NBA.

The Knicks (43-25), third in the East, kept pace and kept their distance from the Cavaliers (41-26), fourth in the conference.

Duren leads Pistons against Memphis

Detroit's Jalen Duren contributed 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pistons to a 126-110 win over Memphis.

Cade Cunningham added 17 points and 15 assists in the resounding victory, a result that left the East leaders with a 48-18 record and sent the Grizzlies to their seventh straight loss.

Durant decides in the clincher for Houston

In Houston, Kevin Durant scored 32 points and was decisive in the closing moments to secure the Rockets's 107-105 win against New Orleans.

A three-pointer by Jabari Smith with 21.7 seconds left brought Houston closer (104-103); then, when Dejounte Murray, of the Pelicans, stepped on the sideline with the ball with 13 seconds left, the Rockets got one last chance.

Durant hit a layup from about 15 feet (5.5 meters) with 7.6 seconds left to put Houston up and, after a Zion Williamson miss, added two free throws.

Murray, who had scored 35 points in the loss, converted one free throw and missed the other with 3.4 seconds left. Trey Murphy grabbed the rebound, but missed his shot at the buzzer.

Ingram and Barrett stop Suns' streak

Brandon Ingram scored 36 points and R.J. Barrett adly added 22 to lead the Toronto Raptors in their 122-115 over Phoenix, halting the Suns' streak of four straight wins.