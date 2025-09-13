Tribute to Charlie Kirk in Madrid: Abascal defends freedom in the face of the global left

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de septiembre, 2025

Vox president Santiago Abascal dedicated a public tribute to U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10 in Utah, on Saturday.

At the opening of the Europa Viva 25 summit, Abascal wore a T-shirt with the word "Freedom," the same one Kirk was wearing at the time of his death.

A tribute loaded with political message

Vox explained that the gesture sought to reaffirm the party's commitment to "the defense of freedom against the totalitarianism of the global left." Kirk, very influential among young conservatives, was remembered from Madrid as a symbol of that struggle.

Europa Viva 25: International meeting point

The event, organized together with the Patriots platform, takes place this weekend at the Palacio de Vistalegre in Madrid, bringing together representatives of the European right and international allies. In this scenario, references to Kirk were present from the beginning.

The secretary general of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, and the spokesperson in the Assembly of Madrid, Isabel Pérez, also dedicated words to his memory in statements to the media, warning about the risks that, in their opinion, "the totalitarian left" represents.