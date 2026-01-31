Anti-ICE protesters clash with agents outside federal building in downtown Los Angeles

Published by Just The News / Misty Severi 31 de enero, 2026

Acrowd of protesters in Los Angeles clashed Friday night with federal agents as part of a national anti-immigration call to action following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this month.

The demonstration began peacefully outside of Los Angeles city hall, but a large group of protesters later clashed with federal agents outside the Edward Roybal Federal Building, where they threw objects at the federal law enforcement officers.

Some protesters pushed a large construction dumpster toward the agents, who deployed pepper balls and tear gas at the crowd, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department sent out a tactical alert over the increased tension, ordering officers to stay on duty, and federal agents declared an unlawful assembly at the federal building. LAPD also issued a dispersal order.

"Due to violent agitators on Alameda between Temple and Aliso the City of Los Angeles has gone to TACTICAL ALERT. Federal Authorities are taking debris, bottles and other objects," LAPD posted to X. "Federal Authorities have declared an Unlawful Assembly at the Detention Center and they have deployed pepper balls and tear gas."

LAPD additionally said it arrested some protesters who violated multiple dispersal orders and attacked officers who were pushing them out of an intersection after the group blocked the road. It was not immediately clear how many were arrested.

"Peaceful protest is a constitutional right," Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X. "I urge Angelenos to exercise that right safely and not give this administration an excuse to escalate. Los Angeles stands together."

The unruly protest appeared similar to ones last summer's. President Donald Trump in June had to send the California National Guard into the state's largest city to help quell the unrest, which was triggered by the his adminstartation's crackdown on illegal immigration and mass deportation efforts.

