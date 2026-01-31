Published by Víctor Mendoza 31 de enero, 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out Friday with a 142-111 victory over the Washington Wizards, led by a monumental Luka Doncic: 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Here are the top scenes from a nine-game NBA day:

Doncic, king of the capital

At Capital One Arena in Washington, the Lakers were broadly dominant, according to AFP.

Doncic, 26, became the first Lakers player to post a triple double in the first half of a game since the 1997-1998 season.

Doncic showed signs of his exceptional talent by scoring from long distance while dominating the painted area.

He also connected with spectacular assists, especially with center Deandre Ayton who scored 28 points.

LeBron James, under the shadow of Doncic all game, reached 1,592 games in the NBA and remained 19 behind Robert Parish, the all-time leader in games played in the league (1,611).

The Lakers improved to 29 wins and 18 losses this season, leaving them sixth in the Western Conference.

The Wizards, meanwhile, remain second-to-last in the East at 12-35, just ahead of the Indiana Pacers with a 12-36 record.

Fifth consecutive victory for the Knicks

The New York Knicks reached their fifth win in a row with a 127-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, led by Brazilian player Tiago Splitter.

Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 20 rebounds and scored 14 points for the New Yorkers.

Jalen Brunson wowed Madison Square Garden again by scoring 26 points, while Britain's OG Anunoby added 24 for the winners.

The Knicks consolidate their position as second in the East with a 29-18 record, far behind the leaders Detroit Pistons (34-12). They will look to extend their winning streak on Sunday when they host the Lakers of LeBron James and Doncic.

Pritchard scores 29 points against Sacramento

The Boston Celtics added their 30th win of the season by defeating the Sacramento Kings 112-93 at TD Garden in Boston.

The home side shot 45 percent (42/93) from the field with Payton Pritchard as the top scorer with 29 units.

Spain's Hugo Gonzalez, who continues to look for prominence within Boston's rotation, played 22 minutes in which he registered just two points (1/8) and grabbed four rebounds.

In Sacramento, star Russell Westbrook was out due to discomfort in his right foot, while Zach LaVine scored 17 points.

Nikola Jokic returns with a win

Serbia's Nikola Jokic played 24 minutes in the Denver Nuggets's 122-109 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic, who suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for a month, finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Nuggets won 10 of 16 games during the absence of their top star.

Denver sits in third place in the West, five games behind the sector-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, its opponent on Sunday.