House Oversight Committee reveals new files on Epstein's estate, including the mogul's infamous "birthday book"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de septiembre, 2025

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Monday released a new batch of documents linked to the estate of the late, controversial financier Jeffrey Epstein. Among the files turned over and openly released are his testament, a 2007-2008 legal settlement with the South Florida prosecutor's office, contact booksand, especially, the infamous "birthday book" prepared for the financier's 50th birthday by his then-partner and ex-partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The files also include pages of handwritten notes that appear to be part of Epstein's personal diary. There, female names are repeated along with telephone numbers—both U.S. and international—and a section titled "Visitors Message" lists Alison Chambers, Carolyn Adriano, Courtney Wild, and other women linked to the tycoon's entourage.

While many details about this material have been circulating for years in the media and court proceedings, the panel decided to release them more widely as it delves into a broader investigation into the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein case, which continues to generate much controversy and public interest.

The controversial "birthday book"

The financier's infamous birthday book concentrates much of the public's attention. As previously reported by various news outlets, it is an album of photos, messages, and dedications, featuring an entry attributed to former Democratic President Bill Clinton. The text praises Epstein's "childlike curiosity" and his "drive to make a difference," although part of the passage remains illegible.

Also listed are notes under the names of attorney Alan Dershowitz and, of course, President Donald Trump, who has consistently denied his involvement in the book.

In the case of the Republican leader, it allegedly includes an illustration with the silhouette of a female body and ambiguous phrases, in a fictitious dialogue, addressed to Epstein, as well as a photograph in which the financier holds a fake check for $22,500 with what appears to be the signature of the president. In that part of the book, a check is mentioned as if it were a payment from Trump for "fully depreciated" women, an annotation that generated controversy in social networks and also doubts about the real origin of those pages.

Both Trump and his legal team and the White House have flatly rejected the authenticity of those pages.

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," said press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who assured that the president's defense will continue with its legal actions against the Wall Street Journal, the first media to reveal the alleged letter attributed to Trump.

Former President Clinton, for his part, did not issue statements recently on the matter, although his closeness with the controversial financier is well documented: he flew on several occasions in the private plane of the tycoon, and both maintained a cordial relationship. Despite rumors and theories, neither Clinton nor Trump has been charged by prosecutors or linked by victims with crimes related to the case.

Photographs and jokes with a heightened tone

In addition to the letters from Clinton and Trump, the birthday album includes other missives from Epstein's relatives, images from his childhood and youth. Also, suggestive photos can be seen next to women, many of them censored in the documents to preserve his identity, as well as mocking comments describing him as a possible "CIA agent."

Reactions in Congress

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sharply criticized Democrats for leaking earlier the alleged Trump letter sent to Epstein with the goal of "politicizing" the documents and the case.

"It’s appalling Democrats on the Oversight Committee are cherry-picking documents and politicizing information received from the Epstein Estate today. Oversight Committee Republicans are focused on running a thorough investigation to bring transparency and accountability for survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and the American people," Comer said.

"President Trump is not accused of any wrongdoing, and Democrats are ignoring the new information the Committee received today. The Committee will pursue additional Epstein bank records based on this new information. Democrats must decide if their priority is justice for the survivors or politics."

Previously known material.

Beyond the bombastic headlines and some new files, a good portion of the documents released today were previously leaked in civil lawsuits or by outlets such as Gawker in 2015. What is new, however, is that the disclosure is part of an official package delivered by the Epstein estate in compliance with a congressional subpoena, signaling a breakthrough in the investigations.

With this release, the committee seeks to broaden its inquiry, but Comer himself admitted that access to bank records and other materials will be required to provide a more complete picture of the case. For the time being, in addition to the new documents, The New York Times reported in an exclusive report that JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, facilitated Epstein's crimes for years, "ignoring red flags, suspicious activity and concerned executives" about some unusual transactions of the financier, such as the monthly extraction of large amounts of cash.

The Oversight Committee's investigation runs parallel to efforts by some lawmakers to force the Justice Department to release all of Epstein's records within 30 days.