New Mexico: one dead and one wounded in a shooting at Holloman Air Force Base

Published by Santiago Ospital 18 de marzo, 2026

A shooting at Holloman Air Force Base on Tuesday left one dead and one wounded, military sources cited by AP said. At the moment, their identities have not been released. The person had to be flown away for medical attention.

The base, near Alamogordo in southern New Mexico, was placed on lockdown about 5:30 p.m. due to reports of an active shooter. The base store was also closed "until further notice."

The base is now safe, according to the same sources, and access has been reopened.

The identity of the attacker has also not been disclosed.

The base is home to the 49th Wing, which provides personnel such as pilots and sensor operators to the Air Force and National Guard. It operated in conflicts such as World War II, the Korean War and the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia.