FBI rescues missing Ohio teen after finding her at Jacksonville hotel

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de marzo, 2026

A 16-year-old teenager who had been missing for about a month was found safe and sound at a hotel in Florida, following an interstate investigation led by the FBI that culminated in the arrest of a alleged abductor.

The minor had been reported missing on Feb. 16 in Ohio and was located Friday in a hotel room near Jacksonville, federal sources told Fox News.

The suspect, identified as a man from Tennessee, was arrested after authorities were able to track his location and vehicle to the city of Palatka, Fla. Subsequently, agents located the teenager at a nearby hotel, where she was rescued uninjured.

Linked to another case from 2024

According to investigators, the arrestee may be linked to another case that occurred in 2024, in which he allegedly transported a 17-year-old girl from Texas for sexual purposes. Charges against him are still pending as investigations and analysis of digital evidence continue.

FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted the coordination between multiple regional offices, local law enforcement and the agency's hostage rescue team.

"This case is the best of the FBI working with our great local partners: Acting quickly, using elite technology capabilities, and deploying the best of the best tactical units to find the alleged kidnapper and very likely save a young girl's life," he said in a statement.