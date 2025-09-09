The White House denies the existence of Trump's alleged letter in Epstein's book: "This is fake news"

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de septiembre, 2025

The White House came out in front on Monday to firmly deny an article in the Wall Street Journal that claims Congress received a "birthday card" from Jeffrey Epstein with a letter purportedly signed by Donald Trump.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the publication "proof" that the entire story surrounding the birthday book is "false." She also assured that Trump's legal team will continue to move forward with legal action against the newspaper and the journalists involved.

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. (...) This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!" he stated.

The "birthday card" article

The Wall Street Journal published an article about the alleged revelation of Trump's signed Epstein birthday letter, in which it reported that lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein's estate gave Congress a copy of a book produced for the financier's 50th birthday in 2003.

That book, according to the media outlet, includes a page attributed to Trump with a typed message framed by a drawing of a female silhouette and a signature mimicking his name.

Trump has categorically rejected that alleged revelation and maintains that he never wrote or signed such a letter. In response, he filed a lawsuit against the paper, its publisher, and its executives for defamation, while Dow Jones, the paper's parent company, defended the accuracy of its coverage.