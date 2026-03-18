Judge orders release of MS-13 gang member who was in ICE custody

An agent with the Department of Homeland Security, DHS (File). AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this week issued a warning statement after a judge appointed by Barack Obama ordered the release of Carlos Antonio Flores-Miguel, an illegal immigrant with a serious criminal record.

The undocumented immigrant was in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, the release noted.

According to the release, on Jan. 20, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Flores-Miguel in Minnesota. During the arrest, he resisted violently, punching and kicking security agents. He even snatched a holster from one of the officers.

However, earlier this month, a judge ordered his release. His criminal record in the United States includes rape, resisting arrest and illegal re-entry. According to documents, Flores-Miguel was also arrested in El Salvador for robbery.

Released by the Biden Administration in 2022

"This activist, Obama-appointed judge RELEASED Carlos Antonio Flores-Miguel, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, from ICE custody," said Acting Undersecretary Lauren Bis.

The official recalled that the subject in question had already been released by the Biden Administration in 2022.

"Releasing violent criminals is inexcusably reckless and now this criminal will be able to perpetrate more crimes against innocent Americans," Bis added.