Oversight Committee asked Treasury for reports of suspicious activity by Epstein and Maxwell

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de agosto, 2025

James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, is seeking suspicious activity reports (SARs) from Jeffrey Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. The Kentucky Republican sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has until Sept. 15 to send the requested documents.

SARs are confidential financial reports, which banks and financial entities send to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (an office within the Treasury) when they detect suspicious transactions. Comer's intention with the request is to assess a "possible mismanagement of the federal government's investigation" into the Epstein case.

In the letter sent to Bessent, the Oversight Committee chairman referred to the release of these documents as "essential" to scrutinize "the federal government's enforcement of anti-sex trafficking laws."

"The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government's investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein's death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, and potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials," Comer wrote.

"This oversight will inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex crime investigations. To assist the Committee’s investigation of this matter, I therefore request that the Department of Treasury produce to the Committee as soon as possible, but no later than September 15, 2025," he added.

In addition, Comer issued a series of high-profile subpoenas for individuals to appear before the committee investigating the Epstein case. Specifically, he subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and former Attorneys General William Barr, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales.