The Oversight Committee publishes thousands of pages from the Epstein case

Published by Agustina Blanco 2 de septiembre, 2025

This Tuesday, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released 33,295 pages of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to a subpoena issued by the committee's chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), in early August.

Along those lines, the DOJ indicated that it will continue to turn over additional records, ensuring censorship of victims' identities and any child sexual abuse material, as stipulated in the subpoena.

The released documents include investigative reports, transcripts, and previously released evidence, in part; however, this release represents the largest set of federal records released to date.

The Epstein case



Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier with connections to prominent figures such as presidents, celebrities, and business leaders, was accused of orchestrating a decades-long child sex-trafficking ring. In 2008, Epstein struck a controversial non-prosecution deal in Florida, where he pleaded guilty to lesser prostitution charges and served only 13 months in jail on work permits, a deal criticized for its leniency.

In 2019, he was arrested in New York on federal sex-trafficking charges, but died in his Manhattan federal prison cell, in what the official autopsy determined to be suicide.

Meanwhile, his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting and molesting minors along with Epstein. The case has involved civil lawsuits from victims, such as Virginia Giuffre.

In February of this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi released the "first phase" of declassified files, which included flight logs and a contact book. However, those released documents were not as revealing.