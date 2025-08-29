Abbott signs redrawn Texas map into law
Redistricting prompted Texas House Democrats to move to other states to avoid the quorum needed to pass the bill, to no avail.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Friday a bill that establishes a new House map, and is expected to give Republicans five additional chances for re-election before 2026.
The approved bill would give the GOP a major victory before the midterm elections, while opponents take it to court.
"I'm about to sign into law the bill that creates the single, big, beautiful map that guarantees fairer representation for Texas in the U.S. Congress," Abbott said in a video posted on social media, thanking several lawmakers and politicians for their work on the map.
The state Senate approved the new congressional guidelines in the early hours of the weekend as Democrats sought to delay their inevitable victory. Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) planned to stage a multi-hour filibuster when the upper chamber convened shortly after midnight last Saturday, though Republicans quickly dismissed it.
Politics
Two civil rights groups sue Texas over new electoral map: 'It's racially motivated'
Joaquín Núñez
Politics
As red states grow, Democrats’ path narrows
Vanessa Vallejo
Approval of the Texas map was inevitable given the Republican majorities in the state legislature, along with a Republican governor.
The new House map would allow Republicans to increase their delegation to 30 members instead of the 25 they currently serve, as the president's party prepares for traditional headwinds associated with midterm environments.
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder criticized the maps in a statement and vowed the party would challenge them. "This is not over; we will see these clowns in court," he said.
Politics
Texas Senate approves new Republican electoral map
Williams Perdomo
Other states exploring their options
Meanwhile, the White House has been pushing Indiana and Missouri to redraw their districts mid-decade and add additional seats to their party. Florida could also redraw its districts.