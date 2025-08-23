Voz media US Voz.us
Texas Senate approves new Republican electoral map

Senators voted 18-11 after more than eight hours of debate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott must ratify the new map for it to take effect.

Abbott at the 2024 RNC/ Patrick T. Fallon

Abbott at the 2024 RNC/ Patrick T. FallonAFP

Texas state lawmakers on Saturday morning approved a new electoral map that could give up to five additional seats to the Republican Party in the federal House of Representatives.

Senators voted split along party lines 18-11 after more than eight hours of debate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott must now ratify the new map in order for it to take effect.

The Republican initiative specifically changes districts in traditionally Democratic areas such as Austin, Dallas, Houston and South Texas. In doing so, Republicans secured greater opportunities to extend their control in the House.

This partisan targeted redistricting is called Gerrymandering and has become a common practice in the United States. In fact, in California, the most populous state in the country, Democrats responded with the same strategy. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a California map that would give his party as many as five additional seats to Counter the Texas initiative.

On Thursday, the California state legislature passed that plan unanimously, with a resounding majority in both houses, controlled by Democrats.

California organizes a referendum for November

The California legislature, AFP recalled, also approved the organization of a referendum in November to consult voters on whether they want to temporarily change the boundaries of their voting districts for elections.

