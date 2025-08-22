Rapper Lil Nas X arrested wandering half-naked in Los Angeles

Published by Virginia Martínez 22 de agosto, 2025

Rapper Lil Nas X was arrested while walking half-naked, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, in the middle of a Los Angeles street. Before being transported to jail, officers took him to a nearby hospital on suspicion of an overdose.

Before dawn, in the Studio City area, police responded to a call from a neighbor reporting a naked man on the street. "Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers. He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told AFP.

The department's online inmate locator shows that he was held at the Van Nuys Jail and charged with a misdemeanor:

Lil Nas X arrest recordLASD Inmate Locator/VOZ.

Footage recorded by phones and shared by news portal TMZ shows the episode. In the videos, the “Old Town Road” artist can be seen half-naked as he walks down the city's main avenue, telling those recording videos not to be "late to the party tonight."