Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at age 71

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de julio, 2025

Hulk Hogan, the iconic face of professional wrestling in the 1980s who turned his in-ring prowess into an acting career, died at age 71.

The information was confirmed by his manager, Chris Volo, in a conversation with NBC Los Angeles. Volo detailed that Hogan died surrounded by loved ones at his home in Clearwater, Fla.

Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, achieved fame thanks to his spectacular wrestling performances, but managed to become a widely recognized figure after participating in various films and television shows.

One of his most prominent roles was in the third film of the "Rocky" saga, where he starred in a fight between a wrestler and a boxer alongside the main character played by Sylvester Stallone.

Recently, his name was back in the public discourse when he appeared at the Republican National Convention last year.

The legendary wrestler, then 70, delighted Republicans and even ripped off his shirt as he once did when he faced his rivals in the ring.

He also reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump, who at the time was the Republican presidential nominee.