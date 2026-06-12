SpaceX goes public with hopes of breaking all records
SpaceX is valued at $1.765 trillion, making it one of the 10 largest companies in the world.
SpaceX debuts this Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, in what is expected to be the largest IPO in history and a new success for its founder, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.
This Friday morning, a ceremony will be held in Times Square at the headquarters of Nasdaq, the stock exchange that will list SpaceX.
According to the specialized account Elon Musk's Jet Tracking on Bluesky, the SpaceX CEO arrived in the New York area on Tuesday.
The company, AFP noted, reiterated on Thursday that its goal is to raise $75 billion, three times more than the current record, set by the Saudi oil company Aramco in 2019.
Technology
SpaceX and Google sign mega-deal ahead of Elon Musk's company's IPO
Alejandro Baños
The Starbase, Texas-based group has the option to issue more shares than planned, depending on demand, which would raise the total proceeds to a maximum of $86 billion.
SpaceX has a valuation of $1.765 trillion, making it one of the 10 largest companies in the world.
It is believed that SpaceX’s trading will not begin until mid-morning, at the earliest, to give banks time to place the shares they have underwritten.
Retail investors
Many of them share Elon Musk’s vision of a multifaceted conglomerate spanning rockets, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, satellite internet and social media.
It is also a group whose growth slowed last year and which lost nearly $5 billion in 2025, weighed down by massive investments in A.I.