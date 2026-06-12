SpaceX goes public with hopes of breaking all records

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2026

SpaceX debuts this Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, in what is expected to be the largest IPO in history and a new success for its founder, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.

This Friday morning, a ceremony will be held in Times Square at the headquarters of Nasdaq, the stock exchange that will list SpaceX.

According to the specialized account Elon Musk's Jet Tracking on Bluesky, the SpaceX CEO arrived in the New York area on Tuesday.

The company, AFP noted, reiterated on Thursday that its goal is to raise $75 billion, three times more than the current record, set by the Saudi oil company Aramco in 2019.

The Starbase, Texas-based group has the option to issue more shares than planned, depending on demand, which would raise the total proceeds to a maximum of $86 billion.

SpaceX has a valuation of $1.765 trillion, making it one of the 10 largest companies in the world.

It is believed that SpaceX’s trading will not begin until mid-morning, at the earliest, to give banks time to place the shares they have underwritten.