The five unexpected protagonists of the Republican National Convention

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

The Republican National Convention concluded with Donald Trump accepting his nomination for the November election. Obviously, the newly-nominated candidate was the centerpiece of the assembly held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who kept receiving cheers and ovations from the attendees. However, there were other people, and even animals, who unexpectedly took much of the limelight.

J.D. Vance

For some time now, Trump's nomination had been all but a done deal. But the name of his running mate was not. After months of speculation about who would accompany the former president, the Republican hopeful unveiled it moments before the start of the Republican National Convention: J.D. Vance.

"I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance." Donald Trump

"I stand here humbled, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude to say that I officially accept his nomination to be vice president of the United States of America. For the past eight years, President Trump has given everything he has to fight for the people of our country. Instead of choosing the easy path, he chose to endure abuse, slander and persecution. And he did it because he loves this country," Vance said,while accepting the nomination.

Peter Navarro

After spending four months in a Florida prison for contempt of a congressional subpoena, Peter Navarro was released. And instead of going home to be with those close to him, the former Trump adviser traveled directly to Milwaukee to attend the Republican National Convention.

Navarro did not miss the opportunity to take the stage and address Trump and the rest of the Republicans gathered there, making many references to the judicial process in which he was involved. A case led by "Joe Biden and his injustice department," in his words.

Kai Trump

Kai Madison Trump, Trump's granddaughter and Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, grabbed much of the attention during the third day of the Republican National Convention. Her surprise presence on stage raised applause from Republicans.

The eldest of Trump's grandchildren did not deliver a policy speech. She did make mentions of the more familiar side of her grandfather.

"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school." Kai Trump

"He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again," Trump's granddaughter added.

Hulk Hogan

Probably the appearance of Hulk Hogan was the most stellar of all. The legendary wrestler, 70, delighted the Republicans and dared to rip his shirt off like back in the day, when he faced his rivals in the rings.

Babydog

Not all the attendees were human. There was also a place for animals. Specifically, Babydog, the dog of West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice.