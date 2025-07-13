Kerr County temporarily pauses recovery efforts due to new flash flood warnings

Published by Santiago Ospital 13 de julio, 2025

Kerr County — the area hardest hit by the historic July 4 floods in Texas — was forced to suspend search and recovery operations after a new flood warning was issued on Sunday.

“All persons, equipment and vehicles should be removed from the [Guadalupe] river area immediately,” local authorities reported.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” officials said after 8 a.m., adding that the alert would remain in effect until 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office also stressed the seriousness of the new advisory, warning: "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order." Officials also announced the closure of Highway 39 to all but first responders and residents, and the suspension of all volunteer activities.

In addition to Kerr County, the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded rainfall in Llano and Gillespie counties. "This system is slowly moving southeast into the Hill Country and southern Edwards Plateau," officials warned. "Do not drive into flooded roads or around barricades."

At least 103 people, including 36 children, have died in Kerr County due to the flooding. More than a week later, over 160 individuals remain missing — among them five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic, a children's summer camp. Across the affected region, the total death toll has risen to at least 129.

Donald Trump visited the affected area on Friday.