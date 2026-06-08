2026 Tony Awards: 'Schmigadoon!' and 'Liberation' crowned the night's big winners

Producer Lorne Michaels poses with the award for Best Musical for "Schmigadoon!" AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de junio, 2026

The 79th Tony Awards were held Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The ceremony, hosted by singer P!nk, recognized the best of the theatrical season on Broadway.

Several of the award-winning plays tackled social issues such as anti-Semitism and American history.

Schmigadoon! won the Best Musical award, consolidating its position as one of the season's big favorites. Meanwhile, Liberation, written by Bess Wohl, won the Tony for Best Play.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman was the most awarded revival of the night, with five total awards, including Best Revival of a Play. Ragtime also stood out in the Best Revival of a Musical category.

Full list of winners Best Musical : Schmigadoon!

: Best Play : Liberation

:

Best Revival of a Musical : Ragtime

:

Best Revival of a Play : Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

: Best Actor in a Musical : Joshua Henry - Ragtime

: Joshua Henry -

Best Actor in a Play : John Lithgow - Giant

: John Lithgow -

Best Actress in a Musical : Caissie Levy - Ragtime

: Caissie Levy -

Best Actress in a Play : Lesley Manville - Oedipus

: Lesley Manville -

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical : Ali Louis Bourzgui - The Lost Boys

: Ali Louis Bourzgui - Best Supporting Actor in a Play : Alden Ehrenreich - Becky Shaw

: Alden Ehrenreich -

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical : Shoshana Bean - The Lost Boys

: Shoshana Bean - Best Supporting Actress in a Play : Laurie Metcalf - Death of a Salesman

: Laurie Metcalf -

Best Direction of a Musical : Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch - Cats: The Jellicle Ball

: Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch -

Best Direction of a Play : Joe Mantello - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

: Joe Mantello -

Best Original Score : Schmigadoon! - music and lyrics by Five Paul

: - music and lyrics by Five Paul

Best Libretto : Schmigadoon! - Five Paul

: - Five Paul

Best Choreography : Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons - Cats: The Jellicle Ball

: Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons -

Best Orchestration : Doug Besterman and Mike Morris - Schmigadoon!

: Doug Besterman and Mike Morris - Best Scenic Design in a Musical : Dane Laffrey - The Lost Boys

: Dane Laffrey - Best Scenic Design in a Play : Chloe Lamford - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

: Chloe Lamford -

Best Costume Design in a Musical : Qween Jean - Cats: The Jellicle Ball

: Qween Jean -

Best Costume Design in a Play : Jeff Mahshie - Fallen Angels

: Jeff Mahshie -

Best Lighting Design in a Musical : Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

: Jen Schriever and Michael Arden,

Best Lighting Design in a Play : Jack Knowles - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

: Jack Knowles -

Best Sound Design of a Musical : Kai Harada - Ragtime

: Kai Harada -

Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikaal Sulaiman -Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman .

John Lithgow won the Tony for Best Actor for his performance as Roald Dahl in Giant, a play that revisits a controversial period in the writer's life after he published an essay deemed anti-Semitic. Lithgow highlighted the relevance of the piece in the current context: "It is the gift we give to the public, to reflect on such serious issues as anti-Semitism, cruelty and hatred of the other."

The play comes in the wake of a broader debate surrounding Dahl's play, which was revised by its publisher in 2023 to remove terms deemed offensive.

Broadway closed a successful season with 14.6 million tickets sold and grosses of $1.9 billion, according to the Broadway League.