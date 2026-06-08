2026 Tony Awards: 'Schmigadoon!' and 'Liberation' crowned the night's big winners
The 79th edition of America's biggest theater awards, held Sunday at Radio City Music Hall with P!nk as host, shined for productions that tackled themes such as anti-Semitism and American history.
The 79th Tony Awards were held Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The ceremony, hosted by singer P!nk, recognized the best of the theatrical season on Broadway.
Several of the award-winning plays tackled social issues such as anti-Semitism and American history.
Schmigadoon! won the Best Musical award, consolidating its position as one of the season's big favorites. Meanwhile, Liberation, written by Bess Wohl, won the Tony for Best Play.
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman was the most awarded revival of the night, with five total awards, including Best Revival of a Play. Ragtime also stood out in the Best Revival of a Musical category.
Full list of winners
- Best Musical: Schmigadoon!
- Best Play:Liberation
- Best Revival of a Musical: Ragtime
- Best Revival of a Play: Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
- Best Actor in a Musical: Joshua Henry -Ragtime
- Best Actor in a Play: John Lithgow - Giant
- Best Actress in a Musical: Caissie Levy - Ragtime
- Best Actress in a Play: Lesley Manville - Oedipus
- Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Ali Louis Bourzgui - The Lost Boys
- Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Alden Ehrenreich - Becky Shaw
- Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Shoshana Bean - The Lost Boys
- Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf - Death of a Salesman
- Best Direction of a Musical: Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch - Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Best Direction of a Play: Joe Mantello - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
- Best Original Score: Schmigadoon! - music and lyrics by Five Paul
- Best Libretto: Schmigadoon! - Five Paul
- Best Choreography: Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons - Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Best Orchestration: Doug Besterman and Mike Morris - Schmigadoon!
- Best Scenic Design in a Musical: Dane Laffrey - The Lost Boys
- Best Scenic Design in a Play: Chloe Lamford - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
- Best Costume Design in a Musical: Qween Jean - Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Best Costume Design in a Play: Jeff Mahshie - Fallen Angels
- Best Lighting Design in a Musical: Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
- Best Lighting Design in a Play: Jack Knowles - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
- Best Sound Design of a Musical: Kai Harada - Ragtime
- Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikaal Sulaiman -Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow won the Tony for Best Actor for his performance as Roald Dahl in Giant, a play that revisits a controversial period in the writer's life after he published an essay deemed anti-Semitic. Lithgow highlighted the relevance of the piece in the current context: "It is the gift we give to the public, to reflect on such serious issues as anti-Semitism, cruelty and hatred of the other."
The play comes in the wake of a broader debate surrounding Dahl's play, which was revised by its publisher in 2023 to remove terms deemed offensive.
Broadway closed a successful season with 14.6 million tickets sold and grosses of $1.9 billion, according to the Broadway League.