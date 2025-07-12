More storms to hit Texas and New Mexico this weekend
Some 19 million people are under the threat of storms from northern Missouri to western Michigan.
After a week of severe storms that brought lethal flooding to the South and East Coast, more rain and a new flood threat loom for Texas and New Mexico.
Storms are moving through the Midwest, with heavy rains flooding Iowa and parts of Illinois. Weather began to deteriorate in the region as early as Friday morning.
In all, some 19 million people have been under the threat of dangerous storms capable of affecting major cities, including Kansas City; Chicago; Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, Mich., from northern Missouri to western Michigan, according to an NBC News report.
The forecast warns of severe thunderstorms heading east this Saturday, impacting Michigan and parts of northern Indiana. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible as the system moves eastward, but some areas could record isolated amounts of 3 to 5 inches over the weekend.
The threat of flooding will also return to Texas and New Mexico, where recovery operations are underway and soils remain saturated.
Society
What to do in a flood: key tips to follow
Alejandro Baños
More than 1,000 flights delayed
Through Saturday morning, there have been more than 1,000 flight delays within, to or from the U.S., and more than 420 cancellations, according to Flightaware data.
Texas catastrophe
Catastrophic flooding hit Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend, leaving more than 100 people dead and another 100 missing. Historic flash flooding also occurred in Ruidoso, N.M., this week, killing at least four people.
In those floods, the Guadalupe River near Kerrville, Texas, rose more than 20 feet in 90 minutes during the storm, washing away roads and flooding homes. In New Mexico, the Ruidoso River rose 18 feet in just 30 minutes, and flooding affected areas burned by last year's South Fork and Salt Fires.
Last week, the country observed at least four once-in-1,000-year rainfall events in Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Illinois.
Politics
Trump tours Texas after floods amid rescue efforts
Williams Perdomo
There is a slight risk of flooding in Texas this Saturday, with thunderstorms and heavy rain in the Texas mountain region.
Thunderstorms are also possible in New Mexico, including the Ruidoso area. More showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the South on Sunday.