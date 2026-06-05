Anthony Head, actor of 'Ted Lasso' and 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' dies

Published by AFP 5 de junio, 2026

(AFP) Actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in Ted Lasso and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, has died at 72, his family announced Friday.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our extraordinary father," his daughters Emily and Daisy Head said in a statement released to PA.

He passed away "due to complications from pneumonia, surrounded by his family. It has been, and always will be, an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact he and his work have had on so many people," they added.

Head rose to fame in the U.K. in the 1980s thanks to a series of television commercials for coffee. In them he and actress Sharon Maughan played a couple falling in love over a cup of coffee.

More recently he played Rupert Mannion in the soccer comedy Ted Lasso.

His longtime partner, Sarah Fisher, the head of a sanctuary for rescued horses, died in December at 61.