Operation Spring Cleaning: Criminal empire falls with more than 1,100 arrests

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de junio, 2026

The fight against drug trafficking and organized crime does not cease. Authorities confirmed the arrest of more than 1,100 criminals and the seizure of thousands of firearms and pounds of drugs under Operation Spring Cleaning.

This macro operation, which spanned over three months, involved law enforcement at all levels, from local and state to federal. It was led by the FBI.

"Operation Spring Cleaning represents our total commitment to crushing this kind of violent crime and eliminating the criminal networks who facilitate them," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a statement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) detailed the results of Operation Spring Cleaning, which began March 1 and ended May 31:

More than 1,100 arrested .

Execution of more than 600 search warrants .

Filing of more than 600 charges .

Seizure of nearly 1,000 illegal firearms, including machine guns.

Seizure of more than 2,700 pounds of drugs .

Among the drugs seized, the DOJ reported more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine, nearly 700 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 100 pounds of fentanyl.