USDA confirms second case of New World Screwworm in Texas

Second case of New World Screwworm detected in Texas NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de junio, 2026

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a second case of New World Screwworm, a parasite that is devastating to livestock and primary sector workers.

Specifically, it has been detected in Zavala County, Texas, a few miles from where the first case was identified (reported June 3) and very close to the border with Mexico.

"USDA has confirmed a second detection of New World Screwworm in a one-month-old calf in Zavala County, Texas," the department reported via a social media account it has set up specifically to relay updates on NWS developments.

"With our partners in Texas, we are responding with speed and strength," USDA added.

For his part, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, issued a "statewide disaster declaration" Friday and asked residents in the affected area to "remain vigilant" to "protect livestock, wildlife and pets."