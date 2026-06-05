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Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool refilled after its renovation

The iconic pool was drained to paint its bottom and sidewalls with American flag blue.

Work on the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool. June 2026

Work on the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool. June 2026AFP.

Alejandro Baños
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Alejandro Baños

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After a renovation in which its base was painted the blue of the national flag, the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool was refilled with water.

President Donald Trump posted a video showing how the monument's pond was beginning to refill.

"It's clean, beautiful water," Trump said.

The renovation cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, according to Trump administration estimates.

The work is part of a series of renovation projects the president wants to carry out at several of the country's most important monuments and landmark buildings, as well as new construction.

Examples are the ballroom being built at the White House and the triumphal arch he will build in Washington, D.C.

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