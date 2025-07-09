Texas: Inspectors approved Camp Mystic's disaster plan two days before the floods

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de julio, 2025

Texas inspectors approved the Camp Mystic summer camp disaster plan two days before the floods, which left more than 100 dead and about 160 missing.

Of the total number of victims, 27 are girls and Camp Mystic counselors, according to a statement published on the camp’s website. Also there are six missing—five girls and a monitor—Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released reports from inspectors who approved Camp Mystic's emergency plan, which had a series of measures to implement in the event of a disaster.

Media outlets—such as CNN—and news agencies—such as Associated Press—had access to such reports.

It is unknown whether, for example, the listing of standards was printed and conspicuously posted in each of Camp Mystic's buildings. Something that is required by state law.

Heavy rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to overflow, causing the flood to carry away everything it came across. On the banks of the river were Camp Mystic cabins and tents.

Kerr County, where Camp Mystic was located, was the hardest hit. Eighty-seven of the deaths occurred there.