At least 12 people injured in a shooting near a festival in Toledo, Ohio

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de junio, 2026

A shooting in Toledo, Ohio, leaves at least 12 people shot and wounded, two of them critically. The event occurred near the Old West End Festival, an annual live music and historic home tours event in a historic district of the city.

The shots were fired at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement found more than a dozen injured people who were taken to nearby hospitals.

Joe Heffernan, Toledo's deputy police chief, told reporters that there were two shooters who were "probably shooting at each other." They are not yet in police custody.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

"Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime," he added.

Kevin Berry, a Navy veteran who attended the event with friends, told The Associated Press that it all happened very quickly. While enjoying the festival, he heard a cry of "everybody get down." "The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area," he added.