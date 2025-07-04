What to do this 4th of July? The guide to Independence Day events from Florida to Texas

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de julio, 2025

Every July 4, Independence Day is celebrated in a variety of ways, ranging from enjoying fireworks to participating in mascot parades, touring the city in classic vehicles or even painting fences.

The holiday commemorates the enactment of July 4, 1776, during a session of the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia. The unanimous decision to separate the original 13 colonies from British rule ended years of tensions that led to armed conflict.

The Fourth of July also marks the height of summer activities in the country. Some celebrations have roots going back decades, while others reflect the unique character of large cities or small towns.

Here's a guide to where to go or what to do this Independence Day in some cities across the country.

Activities and events in Florida

In Florida, every Fourth of July is a celebration filled with traditions and vibrant colors, often blended with Hispanic culture across many parts of the state. From parades to all kinds of shows, the day is marked by a family-friendly atmosphere.

One of the emblematic places is Roger Dean Stadium, where the celebration begins at 15:30. Here there will be live music, a baseball game and a fireworks display.

Flagler Beach and Wellington also offer memorable experiences. On one hand, Wellington excels in children's dynamics and dining options, while Flagler Beach stands out for its relaxed atmosphere and family activities.

Activities and events in California

Huntington Beach is the perfect destination for those looking to combine a patriotic atmosphere with a relaxed seaside setting. During the celebrations, the city welcomes more than 500,000 visitors, so it is recommended to plan ahead and secure accommodations well in advance.

This California city hosts one of the oldest and most popular festivities in the western part of the country. The event, which spans four days, includes a traditional parade down Main Street, sports competitions, a fair with live concerts and a vibrant fireworks show over the Pacific Ocean from the pier.

Activities and events in Texas

The small town of Addison, Texas, with a population of 17,000, welcomes more than 500,000 people who congregate to celebrate Independence Day.

Among the attractions of the celebration are an aerial display, skydiving and fireworks shows, which are considered by the American Pyrotechnics Association as some of the best in the country.

Activities and events in New York

This July 4 in New York City, Macy's, as every year, will be in charge of the annual fireworks show, in an event that is expected to start at 9:25 p.m. (local time) and last about half an hour, according to authorities.

This year, the fireworks show will be held on four barges located along the lower East River between Pier 17 and the heliport in midtown Manhattan.

In addition to the fireworks show, the televised broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. (local time) and will feature performances by musicians including Lenny Kravitz, Jonas Brothers, Ava Max and Eric Church.

Activities and events in Houston

For Independence Day, the city of Houston will offer multiple options to celebrate, from concerts and parades to fireworks displays.

Some events require admission, while others are free. In Houston, there will be more than 10 fireworks shows and Fourth of July celebrations at various locations throughout the city starting as early as the morning hours.

Live performances by country stars Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde, and the Houston Symphony at the Miller Outdoor Theater are among the options.

Although nighttime fireworks are the main Independence Day attraction, some festivities start early. In Independence, California, the holiday celebration kicks off with a sunrise flag-raising ceremony, followed by a community pancake breakfast. Celebrations continue with craft fairs, food fairs and a parade.