Trump to sign the "Big, Beautiful Bill' at a ceremony on July 4

While the passage of the mega-bill represents one of the most important victories for Trump so far in his second term, the truth is that it was able to materialize after a genuine effort on the part of the U.S. president to secure the necessary votes.

Donald Trump signing executive ordersMandel Ngan / AFP

Luis Francisco Orozco

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday via his Truth Social account that lwill hold a signing ceremony for his "Big, Beautiful Bill" at the White Housethis Friday. His statement came hours after the House passed his ambitious legislative package with a vote of 218 in favor and 214 against, in what represented a real triumph not only for the Republican leader, but also for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Republicans in the House of Representatives just passed the 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.' Our party is MORE UNITED than ever and our country is 'ON'. We will have a signing celebration at the White House tomorrow at 4 P.M. Eastern time. All Congressmen and Senators are invited. Together we will celebrate our Nation's Independence and the beginning of our new Golden Age. The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer and Prouder than ever before. Thank you to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all the wonderful Republican members of Congress who helped us deliver on our promises, and so much more. Together, we can accomplish things that were not even imagined possible less than a year ago. We will continue to work and win - CONGRATULATIONS, AMERICA!" wrote Trump.

Approved ahead of deadline

While the passage of the mega-bill represents one of the most important victories for Trump so far in his second term, the truth is that this could materialize after a genuine effort on the part of the U.S. presidentto secure the necessary votes. Indeed, Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate also worked hard earlier in the week to get the upper chamber's version of the legislative package passed, which was sent back to the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Although some journalists and political analysts explained that its approval by both chambers would be complicated, the truth is that both chambers managed to pass it before the July 4 deadline.

A mega-project with both supporters and detractors

Far from being a legislative package that has unanimous support within the Republican Party, the truth is that Trump's mega-bill was defended by many and defenestrated by others, including important members of his administration. The most controversial case of the latter group was undoubtedly that of South African tycoon Elon Musk, who from the beginning expressed his resounding disagreement with the legislative package by arguing that it would considerably increase the debt ceiling.
