National Weather Service forecasts ideal weather for 4th of July celebrations

Published by Virginia Martínez 3 de julio, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) noted that Independence Day celebrations will have excellent weather.

For July 4, NWS forecasts ideal weather for Independence Day celebrations. Sunny skies, low humidity and highs near 80°F are expected, creating optimal conditions for outdoor activities.

Saturday will maintain excellent beach weather, with similar temperatures and low humidity.

However, Sunday will see an increase to 90°F under partly cloudy skies.

Starting Monday, temperatures will reach 90 to 95°F, with a stalled front that could generate occasional thunderstorms beginning Tuesday.