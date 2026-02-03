Kristi Noem Announces Immediate Deployment of Body Cameras for Federal Immigration Agents to Minneapolis

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de febrero, 2026

Federal immigration agents operating in Minneapolis will be required to wear body cameras on a mandatory basis, announced Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The measure takes effect immediately and applies to ICEand CBP agents deployed in the city.

The decision came after two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed in separate incidents while conducting federal immigration operations in Minneapolis. As reported by Noem, the order was finalized after talks with White House border czar Tom Homan, ICE Director Todd Lyons and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott.

Possible national expansion

In a message posted on X, Noem noted that as funding becomes available, the body camera program will be expanded nationally, suggesting that the availability of funding will be key to extending this measure to the rest of the country.

"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," he said.