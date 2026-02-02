Documentary 'Melania' exceeds expectations at the box office
The first lady's "Melania" documentary is exceeding expectations at the box office. According to data, the film has grossed $7.4 million in 1,778 American theaters, a great start for a documentary (especially one that doesn't involve music or a concert).
"We’re very encouraged by the strong start and positive audience response, with early box office for ‘Melania’ exceeding our expectations," said Kevin Wilson, director of domestic theatrical distribution for Amazon MGM, in a conversation with Variety.
For Wilson, this push is an important first step in what he sees as a life cycle for the production "extending well beyond the theatrical window and into what we believe will be a significant run for both on our service. We are confident in the long-term value this rollout will deliver to customers both in theaters, and for years to come on Prime Video."
Amazon MGM explained that the opening weekend audience for "Melania" was comprised primarily of older women; 72% of ticket buyers were female and 83% were over the age of 45.
Documentary a favorite among Hispanics
On the other hand, the most relevant movie markets were located outside traditional centers such as New York and Los Angeles, and included cities such as Dallas; Phoenix; Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Fla., where the president enjoys greater support.