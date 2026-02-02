Poll: Majority of Americans continue to support Trump's deportation agenda

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de febrero, 2026

A new Cygnal poll found that a majority of Americans continue to support the Trump administration's deportation agenda. The poll, conducted Jan. 27-28, showed that 61% support deporting those in the country illegally, while 58% oppose defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Althought he poll was conducted amid a national controversy following the death of civilian Alex Jeffrey Pretti during a federal immigration operation, the numbers showed that President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda remains popular.

Indeed, 73% of Americans believe that those who entered the country illegally broke the law, including 48% of Democrats.

When it came to deportations, 61% were in favor, including 64% of undecided voters and 59% of independents. On this option, Democrats showed a strong rejection, with 67% opposed and only 25% in favor.

On the work of ICE agents, a majority of Americans support their enforcement of immigration laws to remove illegal immigrants. This includes 54% overall, 59% of undecideds and 52% of independents.

"Voters see illegal immigration as a simple question of law and order. The data leaves no wiggle room. Americans want the law enforced, they want illegal immigrants removed, and they punish politicians who try to block ICE from doing its job," explained Brent Buchanan, CEO and founder of Cygnal.

As for the generic ballot for the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans by a four percentage point margin, 48% to 44%. Among undecideds, that gap widens to eight points and to fourteen with independents.

However, from Cygnal they noted that "voters reward candidates who support deportation and ICE enforcement," so "Democrats’ attempts to weaken or defund enforcement agencies push voters decisively toward the GOP."