Trump starts in Iowa the countdown to the 250th anniversary of the US with unexpected announcements: UFC fight at the White House and protection for undocumented farmers

Hours away from another Fourth of July, President Donald Trump officially kicked off the countdown to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence with a massive rally in Des Moines, Iowa, filled with surprise announcements and celebrations following the passage of his mega-bill recently passed in Congress, the 'Big, Beautiful Bill.'

"There can be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill to make America great again," the president said. "With this bill, every major promise I made to the people of Iowa in 2024 became a promise kept."

The president explained that the 'BBB' will help cut taxes massively while notoriously increasing funding for the ICE, with the goal of expelling "illegals."

"The murderers, the drug dealers, we’re getting them the hell out of here," said the president, who then surprised the crowd by announcing that he is working on legislation to protect undocumented immigrants who have been working for years in the agricultural and hotel sectors.

According to Trump, the bill would be designed to put farmers and ranchers "in charge" of deportations of illegal immigrants who have been in the country for decades. Pointedly, he said he did not like to see how many families were "ruthlessly" expelled from the U.S.

"You had cases that were not here, but just even over the years where people have worked for a farm for 14, 15 years, and they get thrown out pretty viciously. And we can't do it," Trump said. "We got to work with the farmers and people that have hotels and leisure properties, too. We're going to work with them, and we're going to work very strongly and smartly."

"And we're going to put you in charge. We're going to make you responsible. And I think that that's going to make a lot of people happy," the president continued, acknowledging that the move could go down badly with the "radical right" sectors.

"Now, serious radical right people, who I also happen to like a lot, they may not be quite as happy, but they'll understand, won't they? Do you think so?" The president said before singling out Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins as the person who brought the issue up.

Then Trump made one of his most eye-catching promises since returning to office: holding a UFC fight on the White House lawn.

"We’re going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 or 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of the 250th also," Trump said during his speech. As he explained, the fight will be part of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US, which will be celebrated in 2026 with events in parks, historic sites, and now also at the presidential residence.

"We’re going to have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fight’s going to be a big deal, too," the president added.

Patriotic celebrations and "promises kept"

Trump also took the opportunity to recall that Iowa will be one of the main actors of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the country, as promised two years ago. In addition, he ratified the start of the so-called "Great American State Fair," a major event that will go nationwide with exhibits from all 50 states and will culminate next summer with a patriotic festival on the National Mall in Washington.

"The Great American State Fair will bring America 250 programs to fairgrounds across the country, culminating in a giant patriotic festival next summer on the National Mall featuring exhibits from all 50 states," Trump said. "Exactly one year from tomorrow, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's founding with this birthday party, the likes of which you have never seen before."

"Two years ago, I came to Iowa and promised that the festivities would begin right here at the Iowa State Fairgrounds," the president added. "And tonight, here I am, OK? Promises kept, promises kept."

Trump celebrates his accomplishments, questions Democrats

The rally in Iowa also served for the president to review the achievements of his second term, emphasizing the economy, the approval of his 'BBB' mega-bill, the attacks against Iran's nuclear facilities, and even some trade agreements that, a priori, will benefit Iowa, such as getting to export meat and ethanol to the United Kingdom.

Trump also sent direct criticism to Democrats, whom he accused of opposing his initiatives, including the 'BBB,' "just because they hate Trump," to which he added, "I hate them too."

"With all of the things we did, with the tax cuts and rebuilding our military, not one Democrat voted for us," the president said. "And I think we’ll use it in the campaign that’s coming up—the midterms. Because we’ve got to beat them."

"But all of the things that we’ve given and they wouldn’t vote, only because they hate Trump—but I hate them too," Trump sentenced. "You know that? I really do. I hate them. I cannot stand them because I really believe they hate our country. You want to know the truth."