Government shutdown: Trump demands House Republicans approve spending deal to avoid more political chaos

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump demanded that House Republicans resend without modification the bipartisan spending deal passed by the Senate last week, aiming to end the partial shutdown of the federal government that went into effect last Saturday.

Via the Truth Social network, the Republican leader stated, "I am working hard with Speaker Johnson to get the current funding deal, which passed in the Senate last week, through the House and to my desk, where I will sign it into Law, IMMEDIATELY! We need to get the Government open, and I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY."

"There can be NO CHANGES at this time," he insisted. "We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly — One that will not benefit Republicans or Democrats."

The package under discussion calls for approximately $1.2 trillion to fund broad areas of the federal government through the end of the fiscal year. It also includes a mere two-week extension for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a formula designed to buy time while Democrats and Republicans negotiate tougher rules for immigration enforcement amidheavy discussions over ICE's role in immigration raids in several cities governed by Democrats.

The House speaker, Mike Johnson, is trying to bring the initiative to a vote in the coming days. His margin, for now, is slim, as the Republican majority is narrow and Democratic support looks uncertain. In fact, several blue party lawmakers are seeking adjustments to the Trump Administration's immigration strategy before approving more funding for DHS. Recent events in Minneapolis, where there were two separate fatal shootings involving two ICE agents, have generated more Democratic pressure.

Within the Republican Party itself, there is also resistance. A group of conservatives is pushing for the incorporation of the so-called VOTE Act, which would require voters to present a valid ID. Democrats, on the other hand, reject the proposal, generating another point of conflict for a quick approval. From the Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned that adding such a measure would be a "poison pill" capable of sinking the entire legislation and truncating negotiations.

Trump, who has made strict immigration enforcement a second-term priority, is seeking to prevent the shutdown from interfering with such operations. At the same time, the White House is evaluating reducing the deployment of federal agents in Minneapolis soon, a sign that the administration is trying to lower the political temperature.

For Trump, prolonging the shutdown would mean opening a front of uncertainty at a time marked by the immigration debate and legislative pressure. Hence his call for unity and immediate approval of the agreement.