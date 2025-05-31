FBI offers $20,000 for capture of former Arkansas police chief on the run since one week ago

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de mayo, 2025

The FBI this week offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a former Arkansas police chief serving time for murder and rape, known as "the Devil in the Ozarks."

Former Gateway Police Department Chief Grant Hardin, 56, escaped from the North Central Unit, a medium-security prison, on Sunday afternoon, May 25, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The federal investigative agency said Hardin has ties to Garfield, Eureka Springs, Holiday Island and Huntsville.

"A very dangerous individual"

"The FBI Little Rock Field Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas Department of Corrections and Arkansas State Police with the search and apprehension of Grant Matthew Hardin," read an FBI wanted poster.

Former FBI agent Rob D'Amico revealed to the media that Hardin's past as a police chief could give him a unique advantage in his escape. "I think that makes it a lot harder. He knows how they do it. He knows what they look for, he knows how they follow leads. He knows how they do surveillance," he added.

Agents handling the case also noted that there are likely many unstaffed, unlocked cabins and sheds in wooded areas around Stone County, which is east of the Ozark Mountains, where the fugitive could be.

They reiterated to the public that Hardin is "a very dangerous individual" and that there is a risk that he will commit more crimes while on the lam.

Authorities have begun the search for the fugitive. Hardin is described as a 6-foot-6, 259-pound white male, according to the authorities' post.

Former police chief sentenced for rape, murder Grant Hardin was serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree murder, as well as an additional sentence for rape, of 50 more years.



In 2017, he pleaded guilty to the murder of James Appleton, 59, a city water employee who was found shot in the face inside his work truck, KNWA reported.



However, when Hardin entered state prison, authorities entered his DNA sample into a database, and the information ended up linking him to the unsolved 1997 rape case of a teacher, for which he was also tried.



The victim, Amy Harrison, a teacher at Frank Tillery Elementary School in Rogers, said she was raped by a man with a gun at the school. Harrison was ambushed while preparing a lesson plan for the week. The case had gone unsolved for nearly two decades.



Hardin also pleaded guilty to the rape in 2019.

The former police chief's escape came two days after 10 prisoners escaped from a New Orleans correctional facility, eight of whom have been recaptured and two remain at large.