16 de mayo, 2025

A majority of likely voters in the 2026 general election—including most undecided voters—support deporting illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin, according to a recent survey by Cygnal.

The survey asked respondents, "Do you support or oppose deporting those in the United States illegally to their country of origin?"

Overall, 63.5% supported deporting undocumented immigrants, while 30.8% opposed it. Just 5.8% of respondents remained undecided.

There is strong consensus among Republicans and independents, with majorities of 90% and 61%, respectively, supporting the deportation of undocumented immigrants. Among them, 71% of Republicans and 32% of independents express strong support.

However, 55% of Democrats oppose deporting undocumented immigrants, with 25% strongly opposing it. Only 27% of Democrats support the deportation.

Undecided voters also support deporting undocumented immigrants



Notably, a majority of undecided voters (66%) support deporting undocumented immigrants to their countries of origin, compared to 25% who oppose it. Among these undecided voters, 30% express strong support for deportation.

The poll also shows that 50% of Black voters and 43% of Hispanic voters support deporting illegal immigrants.

The overall poll was conducted from May 6 to 8, 2025, among 1,500 likely voters for next year’s general election. Cygnal reported a margin of error of +/- 2.51%.

Self-deportation as a "safe and dignified" path.

The study was released as the Trump administration steps up efforts to encourage self-deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced a travel assistance and stipend program for undocumented immigrants who voluntarily leave the country. DHS claims this approach is more cost-effective for U.S. taxpayers than traditional deportation methods.

According to the Department's statement, "self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow undocumented immigrants to avoid being intercepted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will reduce the costs of a deportation by approximately 70%. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain and remove an undocumented alien is $17,121."

According to the Administration, voluntarily leaving through Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) mobile app ensures a safe and orderly departure and may also provide an opportunity for the individual to return legally in the future.

Cygnal’s poll results align with other April surveys from CNN and CBS News, which also found that a majority support deportations.