Department of Homeland Security asks for 20,000 National Guard troops to help with deportations

Just The News / Misty Severi 16 de mayo, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has formally asked the Pentagon for 20,000 National Guard troops to help it with its mass deportation operations, a department official said Thursday.

It is not clear whether the troops will need approval from state governors or if they will be federalized, but it comes after President Donald Trump last week told the DHS to increase its deportation force by 20,000 people.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the request to The Hill, stating the guards would "help carry out the President’s mandate from the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens."

The Pentagon has also confirmed that it received a request this week, but did not provide details on the request because no decision has been made so far.

Some states have already sent National Guard troops to the border, including Texas, which even gave troops permission to help arrest illegal migrants. Florida has also sent troops to the southern border.

It is not clear if these new guards will be sent to the border, but Trump last month authorized the military to take control of federal lands in three southern border states to help curb illegal immigration and deport illegal migrants already in the U.S.

