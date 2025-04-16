March figures show most secure border in history, says CBP

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de abril, 2025

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Bureau released its full March report, detailing border patrol apprehensions along the southwest border.

According to the document, apprehensions in March 2025 were even lower than those recorded during the first two days of March 2024. Law enforcement apprehended 7,181 undocumented immigrants attempting to cross the southwest border between ports of entry. This marks a 14% decrease from February 2025 and a 95% decrease compared to March 2024, when USBP apprehended 137,473 immigrants.

Nationwide encounters by CBP's Office of Field Operations (OFO) averaged approximately 673 per day in March. This represents a 3% decrease from February’s average of 693 daily encounters and an 81% decrease from March 2024, when the daily average was 3,464 encounters.

"March recorded the lowest number of border crossings in history, marking a crucial achievement in our nation's border security. This milestone demonstrates that operational control is becoming a reality, something that seemed impossible just months ago under the Biden administration," CBP's report said.

"The message is clear: the border is closed to illegal crossings, and those who are still willing to test our resolve, know this: they will be prosecuted and deported," stated Acting Commissioner Pete Flores.

Drug seizures also increased in March

In March, CBP seized 760 pounds of fentanyl, marking a 24% increase compared to February. Cocaine seizures rose by 32%, and methamphetamine seizures saw a 72% increase over February, according to the report.

Additionally, new contracts were signed in March for the construction of the border fence, ensuring the continuation of this project aimed at limiting entry through U.S. access points.

CBP also launched the CBP Home mobile app on March 10. This app allows foreign nationals who are in the country illegally or whose parole has been revoked to voluntarily inform the U.S. government of their intention to depart. The application was later updated with an additional feature, enabling foreign nationals to report when they have left the U.S.

In early April, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that more than 5,000 irregular immigrants voluntarily chose to self-deport in the past month.