Michael Pitt, actor of 'The Dreamers' and 'Broadwalk Empire,' accused of sexual abuse and arrested

Published by Juan Peña 8 de mayo, 2025

Actor Michael Pitt was arrested last week in New York and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse. After appearing before a judge, he posted bail and was released on probation.

Variety magazine had access to the indictment document against the actor. According to the indictment, Pitt was arrested and arraigned in Kings Supreme Criminal Court in Brooklyn on May 2 for four separate alleged incidents that occurred between April 2020 and August 2021.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, counts of first- and third-degree criminal sexual acts, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of attempted assault and one count of second-degree strangulation.

The violent episodes occurred at the domicile the actor had in Bushwick with his then-girlfriend, according to police sources cited by the New York Post. In this episode he is alleged to have strangled his partner.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Pitt, 44, rose to fame after his performance in the film The Dreamers, which he starred in alongside Eva Green. Years later he starred in the HBO series Broadwalk Empire.