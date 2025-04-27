Alleged thief who stole Kristi Noem's belongings was arrested

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de abril, 2025

Officers from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Secret Service arrested a person accused of stealing several of the belongings of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a few days ago.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for a second suspect who would have acted as an accomplice of the alleged thief. The arrested man will appear in court this coming week, according to The New York Post.

To respect the ongoing investigation and to protect the officers involved, the Secret Service, for the time being, declined to make the identity of the arrestee public, as well as any information that could compromise the case.

"For the safety of our agents and officers, we are not in a position to confirm or comment at this time. Should criminal charges be filed, the Department of Homeland Security will provide public information in accordance with established procedures," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of Secret Service Communications, wrote on X.

Similarly, the MPD also declined to provide any details.

The robbery took place last Sunday night. Noem was having dinner with her family at a restaurant located in downtown Washington, D.C., when a man wearing a mask snatched her purse.

The establishment's cameras filmed the entire incident, from the time the thief grabbed Noem's purse to when he left the premises without being intercepted.

The purse contained personal items such as medication, a makeup bag and about $3,000 in cash. What was of most concern is the theft of her passport, keys, driver's license, blank checks and, especially, her DHS access credential.